MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures today will be much cooler than yesterday, but honestly, they will be very normal for mid-August. The beaches will be in the upper-80s and inland will be in the low-90s. A cold front has moved into the area and stalled and will finally bring some relief from the triple-digit heat. The front will also bring a better chance for showers and storms this afternoon and tomorrow as well.

The weather will dry out Friday, and it will heat back up a little. Another cold front will move into the area Friday night, keeping the comfortable weather around for the weekend. High temperatures will remain near normal and heat index values will also remain in the upper-90s. The stalled front will keep some spotty shower chances around for the weekend, especially closer to the coast. The front will dissipate late Sunday night and sunshine will return to start next week.