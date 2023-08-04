MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Overcast and on-and-off light showers is the forecast for today. All the cloudiness will keep temperatures on the cool side. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Rain ends overnight and afterward, it will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures near 70 in the Pee Dee and low to mid-70s at the coast.

High temperatures for tomorrow will rebound back to normal. Highs will be in the upper-80s at the beach and low-90s inland. The humidity will return as well so watch for a couple of feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Both Saturday and Sunday look mostly dry, but the sea breeze may develop a couple of storms in the midafternoon and evening.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be even warmer near 90 at the coast and mid-90s inland.