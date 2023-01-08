MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Stray showers will be around throughout the early hours of Monday, but our viewing area will be dry by the morning commute. Temperatures starting the day are also going to be very mild, and much warmer than normal.

By midmorning, the beaches are going to be nearly 50 degrees and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-40s. Sunshine returns by the afternoon and temperatures will make it to the lower-60s.

Clear skies will be around Monday night and temperatures are going to fall more quickly. It is going to be much colder Monday night than tonight. Low temperatures tomorrow night are going to be in the low to mid-30s.

It will be cooler on Tuesday with temperatures only in the upper-50s. Warmer weather comes around for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the 7-day forecast where the mid to upper-60s will be around.

Cooler Friday and also some scattered showers as a cold front moves through, but sunshine returns for the weekend and also some cooler than normal temperatures.