Muggy with a few showers to start your week

Cloud cover will increase to start the week as shower chances return. Partly sunny with a few showers throughout the day as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the cloud cover. The higher rain chances and mostly cloudy skies will keep us from getting as hot over the next few days.

A cold front will move in late Wednesday night and slowly push off shore Thursday morning. A few showers could linger along the coast Thursday morning but all will gradually dry out throughout the day. We’ll cool off with lots of sunshine to wrap up the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s Friday. Lots of sunshine for the weekend with highs warming back into the 80s by Sunday.

Today, partly sunny and muggy with a few showers. Highs: 86-88 inland, 82-83 beaches.

Tonight, moslty cloudy with a few showers, low: 69-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scat’d showers and storms. Highs 78-80 inland, 80-82 beaches.