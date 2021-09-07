Muggy with hit or miss storms today

Warm, humid weather with scattered showers has returned. A cold front moved in last night and will stall in the area today. We will see scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will still be warm and humid today with highs in the 80s and a heat index in the mid 90s. The front will wash out on Wednesday, but there will still be a chance for thunderstorms. Another cold front will move in on Thursday with more scattered thunderstorms. This front will bring drier air in Thursday night, and the humidity will drop heading into the weekend. Friday looks like a very nice day with sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the 80s. We will start to heat up on Sunday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88-89 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 740-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.