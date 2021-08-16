Muggy with rain chances continuing to start the week

Rain chances moved in over the weekend and will continue for today. Partly sunny, warm and muggy with scattered showers to start your week. Temperatures today will remain in the 80s but the high humidity will make it feel more like mid 90s. Rain chances increase for Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical storm Fred passes the Carolinas to the west. The tropical moisture will continue to stream into the area through midweek, keeping the temperatures cooler.

Temps will heat up a little for the second half of the week as shower and storm chances continue. Storm chances decrease slightly over the weekend as we remain hot and humid.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with scat’d showers/storms. Highs: mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 72-74 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.