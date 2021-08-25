Muggy with scattered storms today

Showers will develop this morning with a better chance for thunderstorms throughout the day. Showers will develop over the ocean and push inland through the early morning hours. This moisture will continue throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid today with temperatures in the 80s to near 90.

High pressure will strengthen for the end of the week, drying it out and heating it up. There will be just a slight chance for a shower Thursday and Friday, then it will stay dry through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s over the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will return next week with a cold front approaching the Carolinas late on Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 71-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.