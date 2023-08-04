Clouds and showers will move away tonight, leaving sunshine and warmer weather for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers coming to an end. The storm system that brought today’s unsettled weather will move away, and sunshine will be back tomorrow and Sunday. High temperatures will return to normal for the weekend, back into the 90s for most. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm on Sunday, but most places will stay dry for the weekend. Typical August weather will continue for next week. It will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s and scattered late day storms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers ending. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.