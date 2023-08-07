Hot, humid weather will continue through midweek. Tonight will be partly cloudy with strong thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible with the main threat being damaging wind. These storms will be gone by morning. The front responsible for tonight’s storms will push far enough south to keep rain chances tomorrow and Wednesday to our south. While it will dry out for a couple days, it will not cool down. High temperatures will stay in the 90s. The chance for thunderstorms will be back for the end of the week, and it will not be as hot on Friday with highs in the 80s to near 90. Hot, humid weather with scattered storms will be back for the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy with strong thunderstorms. Lows 74 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-95.