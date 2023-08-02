Nice weather continue tomorrow, then rain returns on Friday. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 60s to near 70. High pressure will bring nice weather tomorrow. Moisture will start to increase in the afternoon with a few more clouds around, and there may be a few showers tomorrow night. High pressure will move offshore for Friday, bringing back the humidity and scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will dry out a bit for the weekend, but it will heat up with temperatures back in the 90s. Hot and humid weather returns for the beginning of next week with scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will make it into the mid 90s away from the coast.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.