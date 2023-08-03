Rain showers are back tonight, and will continue through tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A storm system will bring clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Temperatures will stay in the 80, but the humidity will be higher. This system will move away for the weekend, and hot, humid weather will follow. We will see sunshine for the weekend with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm, and temperatures back in the 90s. This hot, humid weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs near 90.