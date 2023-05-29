MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Well some of us was able to snag a little sunshine today. It has been hard to come by over the last few days. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, some patchy fog will be possible across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, as we still have some low level moisture present. It will be fairly mild, most of us stay in the low to mid 60s.

As we head into the final couple of days of May. We will see the chance of some sunshine reappearing. That will help kick off a few scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. We will warm into the mid to upper 70s along the coast. Our Pee Dee communities will be in the low 80s. We could see another round of patch fog Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, before drier air moves into the area.

By midweek we will see more sunshine, and warmer temperatures. Coastal areas will reach the low 80s, our Pee Dee communities will top out in the low to mid 80s. It will feel a little more muggy, as we hang on to the moisture. Giving us a more summer like feel.

We turn towards the end of the week into the weekend, we see the shower and thunderstorm chance return, as we enter that summer time pattern of pop up storms each and every afternoon.