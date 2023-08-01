Drier air building in tonight will lead to plenty of sunshine tomorrow. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Plenty of sunshine and warm tomorrow, but the humidity will be a little lower. High temperatures will stay in the 80s. A few more clouds around on Thursday as humidity increases. The chance for thunderstorms will be back on Friday with warm, humid weather. This will continue through the weekend. It will also heat up through the weekend with temperatures back into the 90s. Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will settle in for next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and less humid. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.