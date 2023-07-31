Warm, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. A few thunderstorms will be scattered about this evening, then partly cloudy, warm and muggy later tonight. A cold front is slowly pushing through our area, and will bring the chance for scattered thunderstorms again tomorrow. This front will push to our south for Wednesday and Thursday, leaving us with slightly cooler and drier weather. High temperatures through Friday will be mostly in the 80s. It will heat up heading into the weekend with higher humidity and scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be back in the 90s by Sunday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.