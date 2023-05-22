MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly sunny throughout the afternoon with near normal temperatures. Highs in the upper-70s along the Grand Strand and mid-80s in the Pee Dee. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s along the Grand Strand and near 80 in the Pee Dee. A few stray showers are possible on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Throughout the week, high temperatures at the coast will be fluctuating between 75-78 degrees, and the Pee Dee will jump between 78-84; therefore, temperatures will be at or below normal for most of the week. The next rain chance will be Friday into Saturday as low pressure moves up the coast. It will be drier on Sunday.