MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another beautiful morning and afternoon are on deck for today. Luckily it wasn’t as cold last night, and by 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the mid-30s along the coast and upper-20s inland.

Afternoon high temperatures are going to be in the mid-50s today. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and temperatures will also be warmer as well, with most of the area staying at or above freezing. The Grand Strand will be in the mid-30s, and Florence will be close to freezing.

The only difference slated for Thursday is going to be increasing temperatures in the afternoon where the viewing area will be in the low-60s. Also, some more cloud cover appears Thursday night into the overnight.

Increased clouds will make way for a partly sunny Friday. Approximately 20% of the area on Friday is going to see an isolated shower, but most of the rain is on New Year’s Eve.

The European model is currently indicating light rainfall totals with the coast and Pee Dee seeing less than 0.5″ of the rain and west of I-95 seeing slightly more, but this is likely to change.

Intermittent rainfall throughout the area seems to persist for the entire afternoon and evening but clears out to start New Year’s Day.

Even though some rain will be around, temperatures will be well-above average Saturday and Sunday with nearly 70 degrees along the Grand Strand and low-70s in the Pee Dee.