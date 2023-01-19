MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine takes over this afternoon and temperatures are going to be soaring. The Grand Strand will top out in the low-70s and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-70s. Florence and Lumberton will be close to tying/breaking their record-high temperatures. Florence’s forecast is 76 degrees and the record is 78, Lumberton’s forecast is also 76 and the record is 77.

An isolated shower will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area, but the majority of the day is dry.

Tonight, temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above normal with upper-40s expected west of I-95, near 50 degrees in the Pee Dee, and low-50s along the coast.

A cold front will be moving through the area tonight and it will be partly cloudy. Once the cold front moves through the area, clear skies are expected for tomorrow morning and for all of Friday.

Friday it will be cooler with temperatures in the mid-60s. Temperatures will continue to fall on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Showers are expected Saturday night and for nearly all of Sunday. Rainfall totals look to be fairly decent with an inch or more projected throughout the area.