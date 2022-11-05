MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures in Florence and Lumberton were 84 degrees today. The high-temperature record today in Lumberton was 85 and Florence’s was 86. North Myrtle Beach also was one degree shy of tying a record today where 79 degrees was observed.

Mugginess and partly cloudy skies are going to be the main headline for tonight. Temperatures will once again be in the 60s. The mid-60s at the beach and low-60s inland. Stray showers are still possible.

High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-80s in the Pee Dee and upper-70s to near 80 degrees along the Grand Strand. An isolated downpour cannot be ruled out for tomorrow. The records to beat tomorrow are 86, 84, and 84 for North Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton respectively.

A similar outlook is expected for Monday where the high temperatures records are 82 for all cities. The forecast is 78 for North Myrtle Beach, 82 in Florence, and 82 in Lumberton. Florence and Lumberton would tie the high-temperature records.

A weak cold front moves through Monday night and this will return temperatures to near normal for this time of year, in the low-70s.

The best chance for rain will be late in the week and will be sourced from tropical moisture in the Atlantic. Currently, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area with a high, 70%, chance for development. The latest run of the GFS has a tropical storm in three days’ time, the European does not.

We will monitor this area closely, just for reference, hurricane season does not officially end for 26 days and the next name on the list is Nicole.