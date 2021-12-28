Near record highs continue

The warm streak continues as the temperatures trend about 15 degrees above normal through next few days. Another round of warmth starts ramping up as southwest winds push our air temperatures through the 70s. We’ve already broken high temperature records on Sunday, and look to do that again today. The record to beat in Florence is 77 set back 50 years ago in 1971. Our expected high temperature is 78 in Florence. Along the coast, the current record is 75 from 2015, but we will come close to that with an expected high of 74.

We start to see some changes arrive for the final few days of 2021, as our next rain chance arrives on Thursday afternoon. The best chance for showers will be for the Pee Dee and Border Belt Thuesday afternoon, a few showers could push to the coast in the evening. This lingers on and off through Thursday, and tapers off by Friday morning. The rain chances return for the first day of 2022 on Saturday, followed by more soggy weather for Sunday. Our streak of 70s also looks to come to an abrupt and cooler end by Monday of next week.

Today: Sun and clouds, warm and breezy. Highs: 76-78 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy and warm. Lows: 58-60 inland, 60-61 beaches.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm and breezy. Highs: 76-78 inland, 72-74 beaches.