MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunny, warm weather continues to top headlines for today through the weekend as high pressure will remain over the Carolinas. High temperatures today and Friday will be in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s inland. These temperatures to wrap up the workweek will be 5-7 degrees above average.

The warmer-than-normal trend continues through the overnight hours as well. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the low to mid-50s in the Pee Dee. The Grand Strand will stay close to 60 degrees. Over the weekend, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. This will put us near record highs on Sunday and Monday for Florence and Lumberton.

Sunday:

Florence – Forecast: 84 degrees, Record: 84

Lumberton – Forecast: 84 degrees, Record: 86

Monday:

Florence – Forecast: 84 degrees, Record: 85

Lumberton – Forecast: 85 degrees, Record: 85

A few more clouds will move in on Monday ahead of a cold front. This front will likely move through dry Monday night and then much cooler weather will move in for midweek. The afternoon temperature difference between Monday and Tuesday will be on the order of 15-20 degrees. Highs on Halloween will only reach the mid to upper 60s with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.