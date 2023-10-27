The sunny, warm weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, keeping it sunny and warm. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s inland. Over the weekend, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. This will put us near record highs on Sunday and Monday. The records for Florence are 84 on Sunday and 86 on Monday. Lumberton will be near records as well with 85 the current record for both Sunday and Monday.

Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that will move through Monday night. Rain chances will be low, but the cool-down will start Tuesday. Temperatures will go from the low to mid-80s on Monday to the low 70s for Halloween. Highs will only climb to the low 60s by midweek. Overnight lows will also drop into the mid to upper 40s Halloween night then upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday night.