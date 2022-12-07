MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud coverage will be intermittent throughout the day, but there will be more periods of shade versus sun, especially in the Pee Dee. Cloud cover will not hinder temperatures from rising. Most cities are going to make it into the mid-70s, but record-high temperatures are not going to be in jeopardy this afternoon.

A cold front will be mostly dry and move through the area after midnight and this means the winds will be shifting. The front is on the weaker side, so expect a gradual decrease in temperatures and humidity over the course of the next several days.

Overnight low temperatures are going to be near record-breaking warmth. The records for the warmest low temperatures for Florence, North Myrtle Beach, and Lumberton are 65, 64, and 60, respectively. The current forecast is 60, 60, and 59, so Lumberton is going to be the closest to tying and potentially breaking their record.

Partly sunny conditions will be around for Thursday and Friday and high temperatures will be a couple of degrees lower each day. Low-70s tomorrow and upper-60s on Friday.

Scattered showers are expected Friday afternoon as a warm front will be lifting through the area from the south and then a trailing cold front will sweep through Friday night from the west, and this will return temperatures to near normal in time for the weekend.