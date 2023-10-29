MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunny, warm weather continues to top headlines for today and tomorrow. High pressure remains to our south, but it will move offshore tomorrow.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue through the overnight hours. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the upper-50s in the Pee Dee. The Grand Strand will stay in the low-60s. Records will be in jeopardy for today and tomorrow for Florence and Lumberton.

Today:

Florence – Forecast: 85 degrees, Record: 84

Lumberton – Forecast: 85 degrees, Record: 85

Monday:

Florence – Forecast: 86 degrees, Record: 84

Lumberton – Forecast: 85 degrees, Record: 85

A few more clouds will move in on Monday ahead of a strong cold front. This front will move through dry Tuesday and slow down a little bit. The timing of the big cooldown has shifted a day. Halloween will be much cooler than Monday, but still a comfortable day with high temperatures in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees. Temperatures will fall pretty quickly after sunset. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the 40s.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s and overnight temperatures into Thursday will be in the 30s. A frost advisory will likely be across the area.

High temperatures will be back to normal next weekend.