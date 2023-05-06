MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight will be clear with normal temperatures. The beaches will bottom out near 60 degrees and the Pee Dee will be in the mid to upper-50s. Sunday morning will be mostly clear and temperatures will warm up quickly. Likely it will be a partly sunny afternoon with near-normal temperatures. The coast will be in the upper-70s and the Pee Dee will be in the low to mid-80s. Some rain in the forecast after 9 p.m. tomorrow.

Monday and Tuesday will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be above average and there will be more humidity. Rain activity will be diurnally driven. Moreover, the hottest portion of the day is going to have the highest rain chances as well as when the sea breeze front moves inland.

Tuesday will be the hottest day. Some models are forecasting 90 degrees for Florence which hasn’t happened since September 26th.