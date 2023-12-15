MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is another perfectly sunny day across the Carolinas. It is not as breezy today and temperatures are still cool but seasonable in the upper-50s.

Skies remain clear for tonight and it would be as cold as last night. Most of the Pee Dee will be near freezing and the coast will stay near 40 degrees.

Temperatures will be warming up into the weekend. Clouds will start to move in Saturday afternoon as we warm into the low 60s. The Myrtle Beach Bowl is in Conway on Saturday and it will be mild and windy. Winds will begin gusting in the 30s Saturday evening, 40s overnight, and a couple of gusts 50+ mph on Sunday. These winds are due to a strong low pressure originating in the Gulf of Mexico. It will impact Florida’s Gulf Coast early on Saturday and will move northeast through the Carolinas staying east of I-95 Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain will move into the area late Saturday night, and Sunday will be stormy with heavy rain and strong winds. The rainfall forecast is between 2 and 4 inches of rain which would break all the daily rainfall records in our area. North Myrtle Beach’s record for December 17th is 0.5″. Florence’s record is 1.74″ and Lumberton’s is 1.9″.

This system may also bring rough surf, coastal flooding, and beach erosion. The onshore flow is maximized around high tide which is at 10 am on Sunday. The forecast is for 9.9′ at Springmaid Pier which will be the highest level since Hurricane Ian in September 2022. The rain will end on Monday, and it will be dry and seasonable through midweek.