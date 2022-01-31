Nice warm up to start the week

After a very chilly weekend, a big warm up is on the way. The week will start off mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s, some inland spots could hit 60°. A dry cold front will pass through the area, only effecting our sky conditions. Some clouds with persist throughout Tuesday and Wednesday but overall skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will continue to increase.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday, and lower 60s on Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for Thursday and remain warm for Friday as another cold front passes through. Showers are expected to move in late Thursday into early Friday. Showers will be off-and-on Friday and into Friday night. Finally, the system will clear offshore early Saturday morning, taking our warm weather with it. Highs on Saturday will cool down to the mid to upper 50s, then to the upper 40s to near 50 on Sunday. Showers move back into the area Sunday evening.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 56-60 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows: 30-34 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and cooler. Highs: 56-58 inland, 54-56 beaches.