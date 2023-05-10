Pleasant weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with many places cooling into the 50s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, bringing sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s the next few days, but humidity will stay low through Friday. The warming trend will continue for the weekend, plus humidity will increase. By Sunday it will be warm and humid enough for a slight chance for a thunderstorm. The warm, humid weather with a chance for a thunderstorm will continue on Monday. A cold front will move into the are on Tuesday and stall nearby through Wednesday. This will keep the chance for thunderstorms going through mid week, and cool it a bit.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 80-85.