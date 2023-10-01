MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The stretch of nice weather will continue across the region today. We will see more sunshine, and that will help the temperatures jump into the low 80s across the Pee Dee, upper 70s to close to 80 around the Grand Strand. Lots of outdoor events today, so low humidity and a light breeze with these temperatures should make it fairly comfortable to be outside today. Tonight we will see mainly clear skies. Lows fall into the 50s across the Pee Dee, and low 60s along the Grand Strand.

As we start off your work week, we will have a nice dry stretch of weather. Monday through Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the Pee Dee will mange to warm into the low to possible mid 80s. While temperatures along the Grand Strand will hold close to 80 each day. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

The humidity for next week will be capped as well. So lots of nice warm sunny days, a light breeze and no humidity should make for a pleasant week across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. As we get towards the late part of the week, a cold front looks to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Right now it looks to be a dry front moving through the area with low rain chances.

Indications are, after that frontal passage, below average temperatures will move into the area for a few days. Day time highs could be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Still lots of time to watch that front and update any chances of rainfall and those temperatures that will follow the front.