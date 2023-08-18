Nice weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s and 70s. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm along the coast on Saturday, but most places will stay dry through the weekend. Humidity will increase Sunday and remain high into next week. It will also heat up to start next week with many places warming into the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms, and cooler weather for the second half of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 68 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm along the coast. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.