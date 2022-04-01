Pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be cool with low temperatures in the 40s. It will be a little cooler tomorrow with sunshine for much of the day. Clouds will move in late in the day, and it will be partly cloudy tomorrow night as a storm system moves by to our north. This clouds will move away for Sunday, leaving us with another mostly sunny day. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine on Monday as well. Clouds will increase Tuesday as the next storm system approaches. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late in the day. Another system will bring another chance for storms on Thursday. It will stay warm and humid through the middle of next week. Cooler weather should arrive on Friday.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70-75.