Cooler weather has arrived and staying nice over the weekend. Tonight will be cooler than last night with temperatures dropping into the 50s inland. With the high pressure system controlling our weather, tomorrow and continuing into the weekend should be mostly sunny sitting in the upper 80s inland and lower 80s near the beach. Expect lower humidity tomorrow which will be perfect for CCMF but humidity will return on Sunday which could lead to showers Sunday night. A cold front will move in Monday and will stall through most of next week leading to a better chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. High 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. High 88 inland, 82 beaches.