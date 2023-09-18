MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Happy Monday everyone. We will be starting this week on a nice note weather wise. After a rainy Sunday, Monday is looking much better. We start the day with partly cloudy skies, even a little fog. As the sunrises, we will see the fog give way to partly cloudy skies, changing into sunny skies by late morning. This afternoon we will see lots of sunshine, highs warming into the low to possible mid 80s.

Tonight we will see the skies clear out completely. That will allow our lows to fall into the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be the brightest day of the week. Wall to wall sunshine. Highs warming into the low to mid 80s. Wednesday will also give us another sunny day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s as well.

As we get into the midweek time frame, a few more clouds start to move into the area. Temperatures will still mange to be in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will be more cloudier with a chance of some showers. Highs near 80.

Late week into the weekend, we will turn our eyes to a developing low pressure system off the southeast coast. The National Hurricane Center has highlighted this area for a low chance of development towards the end of the week. The forecast models are spilt on what will evolve from this low pressure. Some keep it relatively weak, others want to strengthen it to a tropical system. Right now any system that does develop should remain on the weaker side of things. We will keep our eyes on it and update you throughout the week.