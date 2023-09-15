The nice weather will continue to start the weekend, but rain is coming on Sunday. Tonight will be mainly clear and will cool down nicely. Temperatures away from the coast will drop into the 50s tonight. High pressure will continue the sunny, warm and comfortable weather for tomorrow. The area of high pressure will move offshore tomorrow night, allowing humidity to return. The next system will move in on Sunday with increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. This system will move away Sunday night, and sunny, warm weather will return for much of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.