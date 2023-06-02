MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Throughout the afternoon there will be passing clouds and maybe even a pop-up sprinkle, but mostly a dry day. High temperatures will be in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees along the Grand Strand. The Pee Dee will be in the low to mid-80s.

For tonight, partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid-60s. For Saturday expect a mostly sunny day with a possible shower in the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 80s, even upper-80s inland. Then a cooldown is on tap for Sunday will 70s returning to the beach and low-80s inland.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with temperatures in the upper-70s along the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-80s. Rain chances increase slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday.