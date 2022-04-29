MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Tonight will be mostly clear and milder. Along the coast, temperatures will be running near 60, and the Pee Dee will bottom out in the mid-50s. Tomorrow is the annual Dragon Boat Race in Market Common in Myrtle Beach. The conditions during the race are looking great-the Grand Strand will be in the mid-70s during the afternoon and partly sunny skies. The chances for rain have been taken out. Throughout the Pee Dee, high temperatures will be near 80. Stray showers will be possible, but not likely.

The first half of Sunday will be beautiful and temperatures will jump several degrees. The coast will climb near 80 and mid-80s inland. Chances for rain are low, but in place for Sunday night. Overnight lows during the weekend and beginning of the week will be mild, all cities bottoming out in the 60s.

Beginning this weekend, a summertime trend will be taking place. During the summertime in the Carolinas, dewpoints are high (increases in humidity) and the likelihood of afternoon pop-up showers and storms become more apparent. The Grand Strand will automatically feel more humid due to the proximity of the ocean, but the air will feel more comfortable inland.

Stray showers cannot be ruled out Sunday or Monday, but most cities will remain dry. Most of the time sky conditions will be partly sunny. Tuesday will mostly be sunny and dry, but chances for rain are back in place Wednesday and Thursday and rain is slightly more widespread. Even with several days with chances of rain the total accumulation is very low currently, less than 0.5”.