Nice weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be clear, and temperatures will drop back into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high pressure in control. This area of high pressure will move offshore tomorrow, and winds will turn to the east. This will slowly increase humidity over the weekend, leading to a few more clouds on Sunday, and a slight chance for a shower right along the coast. Next week will be mainly dry. High pressure to our west will strengthen next week, leading to a warm up. By the middle of the week, places away from the coast will heat into the low 90s. A cold front by the end of the week will bring a chance for showers.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower right along the coast. Highs 80-85.