MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mostly clear skies tonight with fog developing this evening. Temperatures will still be cold in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The Grand Strand will stay in the mid-40s.

Highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will climb to the mid-60s to upper-60s. This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be much nicer than last year. The highs on Christmas Eve 2022 were only 30 degrees, but this Christmas will be nearly 10 degrees above average.

A storm system will increase clouds on Christmas Day with showers moving in throughout the evening. The rain looks very on and off during the holiday, with more persistent rain on Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Rainfall totals are expected around 0.75-1.5″. There is a marginal (5% chance) risk of excessive rainfall on Tuesday.

It will still be warm on Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid to upper-60s. It will stay mild Wednesday with highs in the low 60s as sunshine returns. An additional cold front Wednesday night will cool conditions on Thursday, back into the low-50s.