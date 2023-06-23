Nicer weather is moving in, just in time for the weekend. The storm system that brought clouds and rain all week long is moving away, taking the moisture with it. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers coming to an end. Our weather will be back to normal for the weekend. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and it will be warm and humid. We will still have the chance for thunderstorms, but it will be the late day, hit or miss storms, and more likely on Saturday. A cold front will move through late Monday with a round of thunderstorms, then it will dry out and stay warm for the rest of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.