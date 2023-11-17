MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds and warm temperatures stick around with the chance for a few showers. A low-pressure system will parallel the coast and scoot off to the northeast today into tonight, bringing a few spotty showers and breezy conditions. Models show less than a tenth of an inch of rain widespread, not much help for the drought conditions across much of the area. Wind gusts today could be about 15-20 mph, but then winds will calm down tonight. It will still be mostly cloudy tonight with rain chances remaining spotty.

Tonight will be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper-50s.

Rain moves out and clouds decrease on Saturday. It will continue to be warmer than average in the mid-70s. A cold front will move through Saturday, pushing south of the area Saturday evening. This front will clear us out and cool things down for Sunday. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the mid-60s which is normal temperatures for mid-November.

The next system will move through the area mid-week. A warm front will move through Tuesday with a few showers and storms. Temperatures will warm back to around 70 degrees Tuesday with rain and storms lingering into the first half of Wednesday as a cold front follows behind. The cold front will move out Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will start to cool down. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday, then cooling to the mid-50s for Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving will be cool, but sunny.