A weakening Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain for the end of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, windy and cool. Clouds will thicken tomorrow, but it will stay dry. It will stay windy tomorrow with a northeast wind at 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph are possible. This will be the case on Thursday as well. Rain will move in Thursday and will continue through Friday. 1-3 inches of rain are possible with this system. Since it has been so dry lately, flooding is not going to be a big issue. It will clear for the weekend, and turn much cooler. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, but only in the 60s on Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday night.

Tonight, partly cloudy, windy and cool. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday. cloudy and windy with rain moving in. Highs in the low 70s.