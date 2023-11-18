MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will be in the mid to upper-40s which is only 1-3 degrees warmer than normal. This is a big difference from this afternoon when temperatures were more than 10 degrees above average, but a cold front moved through the change things up.

Tomorrow will be very sunny as high pressure in the Mid-Atlantic is briefly in control. Partly sunny conditions return on Monday and temperatures will warm a couple of degrees.

A warm front will push temperatures back in the 70s on Tuesday but a cold front directly behind will cool conditions and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Models are not in complete agreement so some adjustments to the timing of the rain and temperatures will be needed. Currently, the bulk of the rain is Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will be cool on Thanksgiving in the low-60s