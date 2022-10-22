MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) — High pressure continues to dominate this weekend. The center will be in the Upstate this afternoon. Winds will come from the north today and we could see some breezy conditions with winds gusting in the upper teens to around 20 mph.

Temperatures will be nearly normal for mid to late October with all cities ranging from 72-75 degrees. Partly cloudy conditions come around for tonight and luckily it won’t be as cold with temperatures in the mid-50s along the Grand Strand, and low-50s in the Pee Dee and border belt.

A little bit more cloud cover and subsequent moisture will be around for your Sunday. This is due to a low-pressure center paralleling the coast. All of the precipitation associated with the low-pressure center will empty out over the ocean with a tiny chance of a stray shower inland.

The weather is going to be dry and beautiful, but some rain would be helpful since all cities are behind on rain month-to-date, and Florence and Lumberton are more than five inches behind year-to-date.

Temperatures on Sunday will be similar to today. The warming trend continues to start the workweek with the mid-70s seen at the coast Monday and Tuesday and mid to upper-70s for inland.