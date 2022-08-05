MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy conditions will take over for tonight and temperatures will be average in the Pee Dee in the lower-70s, and the beaches will be running a couple of degrees above normal in the mid-70s.

Ahead for the weekend are typical August temperatures and isolated showers and thunderstorms. Saturday morning is off to a great start with patchy fog likely. High temperatures during the midafternoon will be in the low-90s inland and mid-80s for the coast. Showers and storms on par for this weekend are going to be driven by the heat of the day and the inland migration of the Seabreeze front.

Rain activity is likely to be isolated at first, in the late morning, and slowly progress inland throughout the midafternoon. Sunday will be a similar setup with thunderstorm activity for only a small portion of the day, whereas the rest of the time it is nice with partly sunny conditions.