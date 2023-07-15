MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Excessive rainfall from strong thunderstorms yesterday led to flash flooding in Aynor. Radar estimates more than six inches of rain in about three hours. There were also strong winds between 50-60 mph reported in Marlboro County.

Saturday is off to a mostly sunny start, but there are still scattered storms in the forecast throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the upper-80s at the coast and low to mid-90s inland. Storms are expected at the coast through the afternoon, the Pee Dee staying mostly calm at this time. Around sunset, storms are forecasted to then fire up in the Pee Dee.

The rain will end by Sunday morning. Temperatures will be similar for tomorrow and scattered showers and storms will continue.

This will be the case on Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday, temperatures will be climbing into the low-90s at the Grand Strand and mid-90s in the Pee Dee. Triple-digit heat will continue for the foreseeable future, but we could be looking at dangerous heat (heat index over 105 degrees) Wednesday-Friday. Rain chances remain scattered until Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday look like the driest days of the seven-day forecast.