MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., (WBTW) — Nice, warm weather returned this morning and afternoon, but clouds will build back in this evening. Isolated light rain is expected as well, especially after sunset. After a cool start, temperatures will warm up to normal values with high temperatures in the mid-70s. A warm front will move in from the south Saturday morning with a few showers and even thunderstorms. Morning temperatures tomorrow will be abnormally mild in the mid to upper-60s and the afternoon will be in the low-80s.

This warm-up is quickly followed by a cold front Saturday night which will lower temperatures for the coming days.

High temperatures on Sunday will be ten degrees cooler in the low-70s. Even cooler weather to start next week with highs in the mid-60s Monday with a few stray showers possible. Sunshine will return on Tuesday as we remain in the 60s. Warmer weather returns for the second half of next week.