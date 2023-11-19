MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is a much cooler start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It will be a very sunny day with normal November temperatures in the mid-60s.

Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will be in the mid to upper-40s which is only 1-3 degrees warmer than normal.

Partly sunny conditions return on Monday, but temperature will remain normal in the mid-60s.

A warm front will push temperatures back into the 70s on Tuesday but a cold front directly behind will cool conditions and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. The Weather Prediction Center estimated 1-1.5″ of rain from this system with most of the rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Currently, the cold front is slated to move through Wednesday morning which means cool air will be moving in throughout the day and will bring about a cooler Thanksgiving. On Thursday it will be sunny with highs near 60 degrees.