It will not be as cold tonight, and we will continue to warm up through the weekend. Skies will stay clear tonight, and temperatures will drop quickly this evening. While it will get cold, it will not be as cold as the past few nights, and temperatures will stay above freezing. Only a few isolated spots will be cold enough for frost tonight. Sunshine will be back tomorrow, and we will warm to near 70. The warming trend will continue for the weekend. A storm system offshore will bring a few clouds, mainly along the coast late Saturday into Sunday, but temperatures will warm into the 70s. The warm weather will continue next week with plenty of sunshine. A weak cold front may bring a brief shower late Wednesday, but much of the next week will stay dry.

Tonight, mainly clear and not as cold. Lows 37 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 70.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.