Tonight will not be as cold as the past two nights, then much warmer weather arrives for the end of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 40s. More clouds around tomorrow and a slight chance for a shower. It will still be on the cool side with highs in the 60s. High pressure offshore will get stronger for the end of the week, and that will bring sunshine and warmer weather. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s both Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. It will still be warm Saturday and even Sunday, then it will cool down a bit to start next week. A front in the area will bring rain Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny and much warmer. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.