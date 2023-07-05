MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures today will be normal. The beaches can expect temperatures in the upper 80s, and inland will be in the low 90s. The best news is the heat index will not be at a concerning level. There are no heat advisories in place, but feel-like temperatures will still be in the triple-digits and range from 98 to 103 degrees.

More clouds are expected throughout the morning and afternoon. Similar to the last several days, there will be increased rain chances in the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are likely to develop with the sea breeze front in the afternoon and then spread to the Pee Dee in the evening. There could be gusty winds. Thunderstorms produced 40-50 mph gusts yesterday. Hail cannot be ruled out either even though the Storm Prediction Center has not issued a hail outlook.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms today according to the SPC where this is only a 5% wind threat.

Lows tonight will be slightly cooler with low to mid-70s in the forecast. Rain ends around midnight

For Thursday and Friday, rain chances will be isolated and temperatures will remain normal.