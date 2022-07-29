Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend, but it will not be as hot as the past couple of days. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. A cold front will move into the Carolinas this weekend, but stay north of our area. With the cold front close by, there will be a better chance for thunderstorms over the weekend, and that will keep it from getting as how. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s this weekend. Typical August weather to start next week with high temperatures in the 90s and a chance for a thunderstorm Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will strengthen for the second half of the week, and rain chances will lower, and temperatures will rise.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.